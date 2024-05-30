ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Raised by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.07% of ePlus worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 180,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $83.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

