EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Citigroup boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 80,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

