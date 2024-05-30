Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 25,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 82,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

