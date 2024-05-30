Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

Emera Stock Performance

EMA traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.72. The company had a trading volume of 224,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.36. The company has a market cap of C$13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$56.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

