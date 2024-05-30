EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the April 30th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $1,405,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 449,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,204. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. On average, analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk cut EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

