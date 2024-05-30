Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick Sells 47,000 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$751,971.80.

Joseph Dennis Dick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joseph Dennis Dick sold 1,441 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$21,432.28.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

ELD traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,777. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.