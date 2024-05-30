Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Director Sells C$4,100,183.13 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13.

George Raymond Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total value of C$251,733.52.

On Tuesday, March 5th, George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELD. Bank of America upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

About Eldorado Gold



Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

