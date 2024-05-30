Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $192.43. 21,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $183.80 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 542,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 224,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,428,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

