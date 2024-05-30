Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ESLT stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $192.43. 21,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $183.80 and a twelve month high of $225.64.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
