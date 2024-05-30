Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,509,669 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Snap Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

