Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 16,784 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,505 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

