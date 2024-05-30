Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after buying an additional 2,024,142 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,256,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 470,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

