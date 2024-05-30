Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $261.66 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.