Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

