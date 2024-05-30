Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $580.21 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

