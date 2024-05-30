Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

EVG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.