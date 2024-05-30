Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
EVG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $10.97.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.