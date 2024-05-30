Dynex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.62 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynex has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $39.62 million and $989,182.34 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,326,510 coins and its circulating supply is 90,331,535 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,281,538.17319883. The last known price of Dynex is 0.45627332 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,192,476.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

