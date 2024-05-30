Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on D. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

