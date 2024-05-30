Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) to Issue GBX 0.99 Dividend

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.6 %
Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 2.17 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.07 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.79. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £827.94 million, a P/E ratio of 839.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
