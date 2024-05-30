Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) to Issue GBX 0.99 Dividend

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.6 %

Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 2.17 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.07 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.79. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £827.94 million, a P/E ratio of 839.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

