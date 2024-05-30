dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.