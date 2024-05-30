Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.0 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $139.28 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

