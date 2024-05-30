Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.0-6.7% yr/yr to ~$41.0-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.04 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $134.79. 3,540,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

