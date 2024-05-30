Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

