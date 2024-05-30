Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DSCSY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 46,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.16. Disco has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.37 million. Disco had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Disco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

