Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DDT traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 25.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 25.22 and a 1-year high of 26.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is 25.85.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

