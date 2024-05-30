DigiByte Price Down 2.2% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $200.56 million and $18.78 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,321.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.87 or 0.00686269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00122692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00059719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00208576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00091668 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,039,408,444 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

