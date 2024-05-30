DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.23 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. DigiByte has a market cap of $197.43 million and $9.23 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,282.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.51 or 0.00680555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00122693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00062704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00209602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00091085 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,040,401,957 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

