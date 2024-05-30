DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.350-13.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

