DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 15.9 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

