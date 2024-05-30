DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

NYSE DKS traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $222.14. 1,697,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

