DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.
DKS stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.
A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
