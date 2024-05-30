DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

DKS stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

