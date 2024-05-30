DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $224.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

