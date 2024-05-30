DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.90. 430,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,011. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.