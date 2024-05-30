DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.90. 430,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,011. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.86.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
