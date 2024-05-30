DG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 169,981 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Macy’s makes up approximately 2.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,166.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Macy’s Price Performance
Shares of M traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
