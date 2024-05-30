DG Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,002 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up about 8.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Everi worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Everi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $538.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

