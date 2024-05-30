Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 11,997,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,874. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

