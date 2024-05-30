Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 11,997,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,874. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.