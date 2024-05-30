Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.31. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.22. Desert Mountain Energy has a twelve month low of 0.16 and a twelve month high of 1.12.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

