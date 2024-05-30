Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Desert Mountain Energy stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.31. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.22. Desert Mountain Energy has a twelve month low of 0.16 and a twelve month high of 1.12.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
