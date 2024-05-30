Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.67 and last traded at $166.53. 15,448,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 7,563,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

