Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Down 3.9%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09. 141,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 28,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

