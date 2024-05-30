Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 48,823 shares.The stock last traded at $40.03 and had previously closed at $39.97.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

