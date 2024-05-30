Decred Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Decred has a total market cap of $327.70 million and $1.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $20.37 or 0.00030076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00090691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012801 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,236.59 or 0.72848015 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,089,791 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

