Decheng Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,000. 10x Genomics accounts for 5.6% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 227,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.94. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TXG

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock worth $494,210 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.