Decheng Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Pyxis Oncology makes up 0.2% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Pyxis Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 99,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.