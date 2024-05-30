DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. 31,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,577. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $109.25.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

