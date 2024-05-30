Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.25, a PEG ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,476 shares of company stock valued at $86,608,694. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

