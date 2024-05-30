Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $215.00 and last traded at $215.00. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.15.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

