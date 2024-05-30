Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
CYFWF stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Wednesday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.
