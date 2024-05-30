Currys (LON:CURY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 67 ($0.86).
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 82.50 ($1.05).
Read Our Latest Research Report on CURY
Currys Trading Up 8.0 %
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
