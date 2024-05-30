Currys (LON:CURY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 67 ($0.86).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

Shares of Currys stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 77.15 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 11,251,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £871.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.99).

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

