CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.37

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 31447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.62.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock worth $3,248,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in CTS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CTS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile



CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

