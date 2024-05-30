CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 6%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $328.28 and last traded at $328.62. Approximately 1,821,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,298,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

