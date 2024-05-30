CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $343.11 and last traded at $349.65. Approximately 1,465,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,302,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.95.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.86, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

